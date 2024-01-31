Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$32.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Air Canada from C$29.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.65.

Shares of AC stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.31. 894,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,613.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.79. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$16.04 and a 12 month high of C$26.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.38.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$1.43. The firm had revenue of C$6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Canada will post 3.092562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jon Turner bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,027.50. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

