Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$115.69.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE CP traded up C$2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$108.67. 1,030,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,442. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4720102 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.