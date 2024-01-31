Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPLP. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

CPLP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 167,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Capital Product Partners has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $374.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.