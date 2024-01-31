Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,364,000 after purchasing an additional 208,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,545,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,383,000 after buying an additional 206,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CFFN. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.