Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $468.05 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Cardano has a market cap of $17.42 billion and $468.05 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,257.69 or 0.05371443 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00078353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00027027 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,585,743,945 coins and its circulating supply is 35,423,489,640 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

