Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.40

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.40 and traded as high as C$6.46. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 685,554 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CJ. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.95. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.80.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of C$169.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $286,660. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

