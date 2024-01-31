Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Short Interest Down 9.0% in January

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 131,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDL. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

CRDL stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 324,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.57. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

