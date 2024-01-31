CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.14

CATCo Reinsurance Opps (LON:CAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 23.14 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 13.10 ($0.17). CATCo Reinsurance Opps shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.17), with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

CATCo Reinsurance Opps Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £357,600.00 and a P/E ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.25.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opps

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

