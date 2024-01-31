Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Cavitation Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 73,327 shares trading hands.

Cavitation Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Cavitation Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cavitation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavitation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.