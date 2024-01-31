Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ceapro Stock Performance

CRPOF stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.51. Ceapro has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

