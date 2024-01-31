Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE EBR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 278,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,648. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. It owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants; As of December 31, 2022, it operated 32 hydroelectric plants; five thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,482 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

