Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CPYYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. 4,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.
