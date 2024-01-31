Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CPYYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.12. 4,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

