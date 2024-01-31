Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.81. 1,587,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 84.23%. Equities analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 789.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,497,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 3,104,062 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 33.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,738 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at $2,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cerus by 2,655.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,790,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,927 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,292,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

