Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Short Interest Down 7.4% in January

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 813,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

CKPT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. 646,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,156. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CKPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 94,717 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

