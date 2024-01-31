Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 538,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 450,999 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Chimerix by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in Chimerix by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,377,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. 101,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.53% and a negative net margin of 7,486.24%. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

