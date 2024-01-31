CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Down 14.0% in January

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
CHSCM traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 43,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. CHS has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $25.79.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
