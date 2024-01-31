Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $244.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,363. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $248.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.17.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Chubb

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.28.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

