Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. 119,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,344. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

