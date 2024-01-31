Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,450 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.28. 15,532,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,464,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

