Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Up 19.1% in January

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 914,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 66,926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 283,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,126. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.02. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

