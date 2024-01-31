Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,897.68

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,897.68 ($36.84) and traded as high as GBX 3,560 ($45.26). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,540 ($45.00), with a volume of 24,566 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,275 ($54.35) to GBX 4,375 ($55.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,229 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,906.02.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

