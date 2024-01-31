Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading 5.3% Higher

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 132,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 318,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Clean Power Hydrogen Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of £24.08 million and a PE ratio of -882.50.

Clean Power Hydrogen Company Profile

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

