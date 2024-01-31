Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Short Interest Update

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 69,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Vito Legrottaglie sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $159,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,185.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Climb Global Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Climb Global Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CLMB stock traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $252.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

