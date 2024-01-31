CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the third quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE CNF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165. The company has a quick ratio of 453.76, a current ratio of 558.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.
CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.
