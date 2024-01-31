CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CNFinance in the third quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CNFinance by 2,386.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CNF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,165. The company has a quick ratio of 453.76, a current ratio of 558.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CNFinance has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

CNFinance ( NYSE:CNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CNFinance had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

