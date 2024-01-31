Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cognyte Software Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 750,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $487.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.65. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.39.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
