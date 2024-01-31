Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 31st total of 237,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,234,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 605,165 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after buying an additional 55,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 42.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 685,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.08. 750,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,846. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $487.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.65. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

