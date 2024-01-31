Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMHF opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Community Heritage Financial has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.65.
Community Heritage Financial Company Profile
