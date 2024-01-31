Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Community Heritage Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMHF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Community Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CMHF opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. Community Heritage Financial has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $20.65.

Community Heritage Financial Company Profile

Community Heritage Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial loans, real estate loans, installment loans, and consumer loans, as well as other business financing services; and deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposit, and certificates of deposit.

