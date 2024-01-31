CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.340-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.

CONMED Trading Up 0.8 %

CONMED stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.60. 839,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $88.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.97.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNMD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Insider Activity at CONMED

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 586.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CONMED by 712.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth about $210,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

