Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Holdings Decreased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Copa worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Copa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 91,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.88. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $867.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.