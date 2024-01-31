Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 71 ($0.90), with a volume of 2324483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.90).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £547.42 million, a PE ratio of 648.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 72.54.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.