Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.60 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 70.60 ($0.90). 696,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,223,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.92).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £547.42 million, a PE ratio of 648.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.54.

Get Cordiant Digital Infrastructure alerts:

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 3,636.36%.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordiant Digital Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.