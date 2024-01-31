Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.140-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.0 million-$128.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.0 million.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 553,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,466. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.77 million, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 44.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,848,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after purchasing an additional 568,196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 167.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after purchasing an additional 565,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 108.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,769,000 after acquiring an additional 464,644 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

