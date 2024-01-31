Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABD) Stock Price Down 4%

Core One Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABD – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as 0.22 and last traded at 0.22. 8,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 48,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.
Core One Labs Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.27.
Core One Labs Company Profile
Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.
Further Reading
