Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.0% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $694.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,734. The firm has a market cap of $308.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $650.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $591.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $705.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

