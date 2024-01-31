Counos Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded flat against the dollar. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Counos Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00156744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009425 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014033 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counos Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.