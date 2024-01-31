Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.56% from the company’s current price.

CVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.81.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVO traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$9.89. 29,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,124. The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.21. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.16.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million. Analysts predict that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coveo Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

