CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPSH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.47.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.