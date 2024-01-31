CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Short Interest Update

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,926. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. CPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.47.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter.
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
