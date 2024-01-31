Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 365,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY remained flat at $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. 659,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,762. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery acquired 20,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 59,704 shares of company stock worth $118,005. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 472,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 448,151 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 819,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 197,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

