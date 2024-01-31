Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Update

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Cricut Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,129. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.16. Cricut has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $174.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.00 million. Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cricut will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

In other news, Director Jason Makler acquired 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $34,443.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ryan Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jason Makler bought 4,999 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,443.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,793.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,785,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,453,301 in the last ninety days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 426.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cricut by 441.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 708,834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cricut by 128.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 510,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cricut by 404.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 429,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 344,393 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

