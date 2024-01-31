Cronos Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Cronos has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and approximately $7.12 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00077078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021386 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

