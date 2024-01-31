Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCEL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904. The company has a market cap of $43.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.39. Cryo-Cell International has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.69.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.