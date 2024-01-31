CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,400 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 728,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CS Disco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after buying an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $11,213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CS Disco by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

CS Disco Stock Performance

Shares of CS Disco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. 47,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,310. The company has a market cap of $504.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.34. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $34.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 40.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

