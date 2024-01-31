CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
CUBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.
Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
