CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 163,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CURO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. CURO Group has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.46.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.95 million. Research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 129,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 891,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CURO Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

