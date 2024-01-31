CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 163,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
CURO Group Trading Up 1.2 %
CURO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 45,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,512. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. CURO Group has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.46.
CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.95 million. Research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.
