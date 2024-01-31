Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,260,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,275,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,896,954.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,400 shares in the company, valued at $887,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,275,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,896,954.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $445,320 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 10,731,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,649,000 after buying an additional 2,130,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,099,000 after buying an additional 1,348,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. 56.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTKB traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 752,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.45. Cytek Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

