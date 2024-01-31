Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Short Interest Down 8.8% in January

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,750,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 15,080,000 shares. Currently, 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. 1,954,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,400,024. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.73. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,678 shares of company stock worth $5,127,247. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.94.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

