Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Short Interest Update

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DHR traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.82. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $248.78. The stock has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

