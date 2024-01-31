Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

DHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.86.

Get Danaher alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Danaher

Danaher Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,062,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,371. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.82. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $248.78. The company has a market cap of $177.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.