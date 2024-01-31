Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.86.

Danaher stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.91. 5,062,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,939. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.82. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $248.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

