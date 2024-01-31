Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in January

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:DCHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DCHPF stock remained flat at $46.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, internal medicine, and nutrition products supporting cats and dogs with various therapeutic conditions, such as allergies, obesity, heart, and kidney diseases.

