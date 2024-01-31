Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Update

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DECK traded down $19.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $753.72. 413,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,115. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $395.90 and a twelve month high of $776.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $705.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

